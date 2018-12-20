Rachel McAdams causa revuelo al posar con un extractor de leche materna
La actriz Rachel McAdams se ha convertido en la nueva musa de la lactancia materna, al posar vestida de Versace y con un extractor de leche.
Rachel McAdams se mostró a favor de la lactancia materna posando vestida de Versace y con un extractor de leche. Con esta imagen que ha causado revuelo y se ha vuelto viral, la actriz quiso normalizar esta acción durante una sesión de fotos para la revista Girls Girls Girls.
A million reasons why I wanted to post this picture. Obviously #rachelmcadams looks incredible and was quite literally the dream to work with but also this shoot was about 6 months post her giving birth to her son, so between shots she was expressing/pumping as still breastfeeding. We had a mutual appreciation disagreement about who’s idea it was to take this picture but I’m still sure it was hers which makes me love her even more. Breastfeeding is the most normal thing in the world and I can’t for the life of me imagine why or how it is ever frowned upon or scared of. I don’t even think it needs explaining but just wanted to put this out there, as if it even changes one person’s perception of something so natural, so normal, so amazing then that’s great. Besides she’s wearing Versace and @bulgariofficial diamonds and is just fucking major. Big shout out to all the girls ���� #rachelmcadams for @girls.girls.girls.magazine cover shoot �� @clairerothstein #pleaseshare Side note: I did not look anywhere near as fabulous as this when feeding/pumping. And that’s ok too. Stylist: @alicialombardini �� . #girlsgirlsgirlsmag #girlsgirlsgirls #bringingbackthewoman #nogrungejustglamour #independentmagazine #printisnotdead #normalisebreastfeeding #normalizebreastfeeding #breastfeeding #life #women #versace #bulgari
Podría interesarte: Tendencias 2019: la nueva edición de revista Ella
Esta imagen ha sido compartida por la editora de la revista, Claire Rothstein, en la que se puede ver a Rachel, quien se convirtió en mamá en abril de este año, con una chaqueta de Versace, diamantes Bvlgari y con dos extractores en sus pechos. La foto está acompañada de un mensaje de Rothstein en el que cuenta que la sesión tuvo lugar seis meses después de que diera a luz a su hijo y por eso entre foto y foto, McAdams tenía que extraerse leche porque estaba amamantando.
��It’s here! ISSUE TWO of @girls.girls.girls.magazine with the INCREDIBLE #RACHELMCADAMS as our cover girl ❤️ dripping in divine @bulgariofficial Email for preorder [email protected] Thanks to all the absolutely amazing people involved ❤️ �� @clairerothstein ����♀️ . . . . . . #girlsgirlsgirlsmag #bringingbackthewoman #nogrungejustglamour #covergirl #printisnotdead #bulgari #losangeles #covershoot
Además: 5 ideas para decorar tus uñas en Navidad
La fotografía de la actriz ha traído de nuevo al escenario el tabú que todavía existe sobre la lactancia materna. Sin embargo, con su pose derrocha tanta seguridad y le demuestra a quienes aún tienen problemas con la lactancia materna que amamantar y extraer leche son dos cosas que forman parte de su vida, así como el trabajo que desempeña en sesiones de fotos o en grabaciones de películas.
Comentarios